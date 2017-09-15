Labour supporting Te Reo Maori in schools - Davis

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 10:16

The survival and future of Te Reo MÄori as a thriving language is a core value for Labour because we believe it is a unique taonga for New Zealanders. It is also fundamental to our national identity, and it provides an important gateway to better understanding the rich history and culture of Aotearoa.

The MÄori language forms part of the broader cultural identity and heritage of New Zealand. Since 1987 the MÄori language has enjoyed a national resurgence after Te Reo MÄori was given status as an official language of Aotearoa by Labour. Te Reo MÄori can today be heard in everyday conversation.

But we can do better. The Government has an important role in protecting and promoting Te Reo MÄori. Labour will create more opportunities for the learning of Te Reo MÄori for everyone and will be the first major party to make Te Reo an integral part of all students’ education. This will mean the fundamentals of the language are integrated throughout learning, so that children have the foundation to confidently learn Te Reo to a fluent level, and be supported to do so.

Labour’s policies will support a future where New Zealanders from every background will have the ability to use Te Reo MÄori in everyday conversations.

Labour will:

- Commit to a target that by 2025:

- Every child during ECE, primary school, and intermediate school has Te Reo MÄori integrated into their learning

- Every student at high school, once at the point they become able to choose their own subjects, has the opportunity to choose Te Reo MÄori as a subject

- Ensure that all early childhood, primary school, and intermediate school teachers are provided with an opportunity to undertake lessons in Te Reo MÄori

- Provide dedicated scholarships to increase the number of Te Reo Maori teachers and ensure that Te Reo Maori is available as an option in all secondary schools.

These policies will mean that by 2025 every child has Te Reo MÄori integrated into their learning and secondary students have the ability to learn Te Reo MÄori. Labour will start work towards achieving this target by immediately doubling the number of scholarships per year for Te Reo MÄori secondary school teachers. We will also enable 3,000 ECE, primary, and intermediate teachers a year to undertake Te Reo MÄori courses.

This will allow them to strengthen their understanding of the language to a position where they can confidently integrate Te Reo into children’s learning. This package will be supported by an initial $14 million of funding over four years. Labour will be regularly reviewing these provisions to ensure we meet our 2025 target.

Labour will also continue to invest in wider professional development programmes as part of our $6 billion investment in education.