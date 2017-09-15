ACT's plan for getting youth crime under control

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 10:19

ACT WILL:

- Deliver More Youth Justice Beds

- There are 4 youth justice facilities in New Zealand, with a total of 130 beds.

There have been numerous media stories since 2014 of our most serious youth offenders being held in police cells or bailed when they should be in a youth justice facility. No one wants to see young offenders locked in police cells due to overcrowding or equally out on bail if they are a risk to the public.

Deliver Better Education in Youth Justice Facilities and an extension of ACTs ground-breaking Rewarding Self-Improvement in Prisons Policy.

ACT believes that the best way to break the cycle of youth offending is education. The 2013 Education Review Office report into the education services delivered in youth justice facilities found that the quality of education across most of the facilities was "not of a consistently high standard" and that "the quality of education at the residential schools needs to be improved".

80% of children and young people taken into CYF care have less than a NCEA Level 2 education and in a 2009 study of young people in a youth facility found that the overwhelming majority (84% boys and 100% of girls) had been truant from school.

TARGET Truancy and Youth Offending

School attendance is key to educational achievement and ultimately peaceful and productive lives. Truancy, however, has been linked by police to increasingly serious and violent crimes.

On an average day, 34,000 children are absent without justification. That’s a truancy rate of 4.5%. Truancy rates are even higher at low-decile schools.

ACT would require compulsory parenting classes for parents that have persistently truant kids, and increase the fine for parents of truant kids from $15 a day to $50 a day, and increase the maximum fine from $150 to $500.

If a persistently truant child’s parents are receiving a benefit, ACT will put those parents on income management until the child maintains a clean attendance record for two school terms. ACT would also introduce income management and compulsory parenting classes for parents of children convicted of multiple repeat offences.

Create a new Reparation Fund

Criminals who have stolen millions of dollars routinely ignore court orders to make even the smallest payments to their victims. In February 2017 accumulated reparation debts equalled $122 million. In 2016 courts ordered $30.4 million dollars of reparations, with only $23.3 million being paid.

ACT would create a reparation fund so that victims would get immediate payment at sentencing. This fund would be revenue neutral as it will be repaid by the offenders.

Click here to read more detail on this policy: http://act.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/Getting-Youth-Crime-Under-Control.pdf