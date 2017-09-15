Staff numbers at labour inspectorate need to trebled - NZ First

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 11:21

The latest case of a migrant worker being treated like a slave proves again the ineptitude of Immigration New Zealand and the Labour Inspectorate, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Hon Winston Peters.

"To get residency this man had to pay $25,000 in cash to secure a job and was then ripped off so badly he is now homeless, jobless and doesn’t have a valid visa.

"When he complained of his exploitation to Immigration New Zealand they said he did not meet their threshold, whatever that is.

"Immigration New Zealand then passed the buck to the Labour Inspectorate who appear to have done nothing.

"Immigration NZ would probably have been aware that referring this man’s case on to the Labour Inspectorate would be a waste of time.

"The Labour Inspectorate has only 54 Inspectorate Officers for the entire country and has to deal with tens of thousands of workers.

"The disturbing thing is this man’s plight is being shared by many other migrants which the government ignores.

"New Zealand First will treble the number of Labour Inspectors across the country and any immigrant employers caught ripping off workers should face deportation," says Mr Peters.