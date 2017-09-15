Saudi sheep - we were right all along - NZTU

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:29

"It is a sad indictment on the Government, the Office of the Ombudsman, and New Zealand's public institutions that it has taken more than two years for it to be confirmed that the public were lied to about the existence of local advice which justified the Saudi Sheep bribe" says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union.

"Murray McCully, got up and told Parliament and the public that a legal threat existed and that MFAT had legal advice on the matter. At the time, we, Matthew Hooton, and David Parker called him out on it, and made various complaints to the Auditor General and Ombudsman."

"We were right all along, and Mr McCully finally is exposed. It's about time."