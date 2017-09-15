NZ strongly condemns North Korea missile launch

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 14:14

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee is concerned by this morning’s launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea tracking over Japan - coming hot on the heels of threatening North Korean rhetoric directed to both Japan and the United States.

"Today’s provocative launch deliberately raises tensions," Mr Brownlee says.

"New Zealand joins the international community in once again condemning this inexplicable course of action.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Japan in the face of this provocation.

"Now is a time for cool heads. Responses to North Korea’s actions must be very carefully considered.

"We continue to have dialogue with partner countries and will continue to support diplomatic efforts to bring about a resolution," Mr Brownlee says.