'Labour to boost community-based policing to deter crime'

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 16:04

Labour will boost local policing by delivering 1,000 new frontline community-based police officers to deter and solve crime at the community level.

‘For people in any community to be successful and happy, they need to feel safe,’ says Michael Wood, Labour’s Spokesperson for Ethnic Communities. ‘This includes ethnic communities concerned about robberies and violent attacks on small shops such as dairies and liquor stores.’

Community patrols will also benefit from Labour’s funding of twenty new patrol cars each year for three years and twelve paid volunteer coordinators.

‘This extra funding is a commitment from Labour to safer streets and safer communities,’ says Labour candidate for Hutt South Ginny Andersen. ‘This is what Labour stands for.’

Andersen worked for eight years with NZ Police and has worked on some of the bigger issues facing New Zealand- methamphetamine use, gang harm, and family violence.