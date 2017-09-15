Racing industry needs quality all-weather racetrack -NZ First

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 16:12

The New Zealand racing industry is being held back with too many meetings cancelled due to poor weather conditions, says New Zealand First Racing Spokesperson Clayton Mitchell.

"Each year more than 30 meetings are abandoned which is not only costly but is also hugely inconvenient for the public, owners, trainers, jockeys, drivers and all those working in the industry.

"The horse racing industry is extremely keen to get a state of the art all-weather racetrack established but they need the government to play a role in making this possible.

"Unlike the National government which has been apathetic towards such a proposal, New Zealand First supports them fully.

"There must be greater certainty to ensure money is not being lost and that the public interest is maintained, especially now with so much competition for the discretionary dollar," says Mr Mitchell.