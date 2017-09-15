Wellington to Lyttelton ferry needs considering - NZ First

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 16:31

The viability of reinstating a car, freight and passenger ferry between Wellington and Lyttelton must be undertaken, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The NZ Shipping Federation is saying the time is right for new ferry terminals to be built at Wellington and Picton with the possibility of them being consolidated terminals that would be shared by the operators, Bluebridge and Interislander.

"However, before this starts the option of a revived Wellington-Lyttelton ferry service must be investigated.

"The shortcomings of using State Highway 7 and the Lewis Pass as an alternative route for earthquake damaged SH1 between Picton and Christchurch became all too apparent this year.

"Also, this highway runs through an area which is a serious earthquake risk.

"The government has been constantly anti-coastal shipping even though we are a maritime nation.

"Now is the time to consider whether a permanent Wellington-Lyttelton ferry service is cost effective," says Mr Peters.