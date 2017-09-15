On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 16:32

This weekend on The Nation...

Despite Bill English calling prisons a moral and fiscal failure, more people are being locked up than ever before. In The Nation's final pre-election debate Lisa Owen talks to Labour and National's corrections spokespeople Louise Upston and Kelvin Davis and asks what, if anything, needs to change.

Then as the battle for the Maori seats looks set to shape the next government, Newshub political editor Patrick Gower talks to Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell about his party's fight for political survival. Then Labour's Maori Campaign Director Willie Jackson and Green MP Marama Davidson discuss what they have to offer Maori voters.

And Caitlin McGee investigates the controversy brewing in the Tasman district over the building of the Waimea Dam, and asks why money from the Freshwater Improvement Fund is going towards an irrigation project.

We'll discuss all this and more with our panel: RNZ's Tim Watkin, Hui presenter and RNZ's Maori issues correspondent Mihingarangi Forbes and Newshub political editor Patrick Gower.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.