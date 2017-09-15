ACT announces disability policy

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 17:10

"ACT believes in a health and welfare system that supports those who genuinely need it", says ACT Leader David Seymour. "

ACT will focus on removing government bureaucracy so more resources can be directed to people in need.

"According to the 2013 Disability Survey 74% of disabled people aged 15-64 who weren’t employed said they would like to work if a job was available, despite these high numbers only 27% of disabled people had looked for work.

"ACT is committed to working with businesses and the disability sector to make it easier for disabled New Zealanders to join the work force.

"ACT will fully support accessibility provisions for all public buildings and public transport, as well as supporting individualised funding for people and their families who chose this option.

"I am proud to stand for ACT, a party of bold ideas that believes technology can be a breakthrough in living with a disability", says ACT List Candidate, Josh Perry. "

ACT will look for ways to better incorporate technology in how the government works with disabled people, for example apps to help find better provider choice or financial management."