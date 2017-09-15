No euthanasia and no assisted suicide - Esera

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 17:16

Pacific Communities and their leaders say…"No Euthanasia and No Assisted Suicide.

Therefore, do not vote for Labour Party that is intending to legalise Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide".

Tuilagi Saipele Esera, MÄori Party Candidate for Manukau East, says "Pacific Community and Church Leaders were a significant Pacific Community voice that made written submissions against the Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide petition in 2016 via the Health Select Committee process.

Our Pacific Church leaders and their communities submitted in excess of 1,500 (one thousand and five hundred) submissions objecting to the proposed bill, then. It was a very clear message then, and it is a very clear message now".

Furthermore, Tuilagi Saipele Esera is urging our Pacific people and communities…"do not vote for the Labour Party that continues to decriminalise and legalise against our core Christian and Pacific Cultural Values."

"They decriminalised prostitution, and legalised same sex marriages. Now they want to legalise ‘death on demand’ via legalising Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide".

Tuilagi Saipele Esera is further encouraging Pacific leaders and communities not to second guess what the Labour Party would do if elected into Government.

"To defeat Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide becoming law, Pacific people and their communities must defeat the instigator at the general election by not voting for the Labour Party."

"Do not make the same mistake the third time, again! The Labour Party has its own agenda and it is not our Christian and Pacific agenda".

"Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide is a rejection of the importance and value of human life. The Labour Party’s intention to legalise Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide is the rejection of our Christian and Pacific Cultural Values. Do not vote Labour"…says Tuilagi Saipele Esera, MÄori Party Candidate for Manukau East.