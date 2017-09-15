Filthy rumour, dirty campaign - Winston Peters

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 18:02

"I was approached by a senior journalist this afternoon, whose opening question was: How is your health?

"I made it very clear to him that if he, or any other party, thinks that spreading malicious rumours will not be met with the full force of the law available to me then he, and they, would be very mistaken.

"For the record, this has been a long campaign in which we have worked seven days a week and I am looking forward to enjoying political life after the election.

"PS: I was warned some time ago that this would be the next line of vicious attack."