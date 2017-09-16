Renters' guide to voting launched

Saturday, 16 September, 2017 - 17:59

Renters United has today launched the Renters’ Guide to Voting that demonstrates which parties have committed to policies that will fix New Zealand’s broken renting system.

Renters United has assessed and ranked each major party’s policies on renting, based on the impact they will have on quality, security of tenure and affordability for tenants. The assessment criteria were drawn from the recommendations put forward in the People’s Review of Renting, a crowd-sourced inquiry into the state of renting in 2017, launched by Renters United and ActionStation in August.

"The Renters’ Guide to Voting shows a stark difference between parties that accept significant change is required and parties who remain indifferent to the social effects of poor quality rental stock, fast increasing rents, and insecure tenure," said Robert Whitaker, Renters United organiser.

"Renters now make up half our population and it is time that our broken rental system was fixed. We urge all renters to weigh up the policies in the guide and vote to make renting fairer, healthier, and more secure," concluded Whitaker.

View the guide to voting here:

http://www.rentersunited.org.nz/vote/

Read the People’s Review of Renting here: https://rentingreview.nz