One week left on the election campaign trail - Bill English

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 13:05

TVNZ’s Corin Dann asked National Party leader Bill English on Q+A this morning if he was running a "concerted scare campaign" regarding Labour’s tax policy.

Mr English responded saying "that’s what’s in the public’s mind. The public want to know the answers to those questions about how many taxes and when.

Labour keep changing their mind. It’s absolutely legitimate. I mean, this is real."

"This is about cash in people’s pockets, investment decisions, the decisions to employ another person, what people can take home at the end of the week. These are real things. It’s not just some hypothetical argument," says Mr English.

The party leader defended National’s work on the condition of New Zealand waterways, despite the suggestion farmers haven’t had to change their behaviour under National’s watch.

"Well, that is absolutely wrong. And the media who have been out on this campaign have actually seen the distress among - not just the farming community, but the horticulture people, all the people who work in those industries - because there’s been five or six years of intensive work.", he said.

Q+A, 9-10am Sundays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1.

Repeated Sunday evening at around 11:35pm. Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz