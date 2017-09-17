One week left on the election campaign trail - Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 13:59

TVNZ’s Corin Dann asked Labour leader Jacinda Ardern on Q+A this morning if she would raise the age of superannuation.

Ms Ardern responded saying "we’ve stuck with 65. And again, that’s a matter of certainty for people. And my agitation with the National government, particularly when they announced their increase in the age,

which Bill English has described as a gift to my generation, was that they did that in the face of never having contributed to the superannuation fund."

"They’ve foregone $5.9 billion, and that includes the cost of borrowing to invest. And that’s my criticism," she says.

CORIN: They do need passion now. Cos now those who might have been hoping that you would be the politician that might finally deal with New Zealand’s issues with capital and taxing capital and fairness, and you’re not.

JACINDA: But I am still doing the work, Corin. And I will in government still make that decision, and if required legislate on that decision. The thing I’ve pushed out is the time it takes effect. Because that then means I can balance both the urgency I feel with the feedback that the public strongly gave me. And I had to listen to that, you know? And so in my mind, if it took just a matter of a few months to find that balance between the two, then that was the right thing to do.

CORIN: What else will you flip-flop on?

JACINDA: I haven’t. I’ve maintained that sense of urgency. And actually I still think there’s leadership in listening as well. And I know when I came out on this I was taking a risk. I felt strongly enough about it to take that risk. But if it was a question of simply a matter of months in order to be able to listen to people too, that seemed like it.

