How published polls corrupt the democratic process - TOP

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 18:09

At TOP we commissioned a market research company to investigate voters attitudes towards our party.

Their polling indicates that 1.5% of New Zealanders are committed TOP voters, no matter what. This aligns well with the landline poll results. It indicates a further 3% are "most likely" to vote TOP. This takes us to 4.5%. This result aligns well with our internal internet-based polling. Finally, the market research indicates another 11% are "considering" voting TOP.

That isn’t bad for a new party; an independent, market research-based finding that a possible maximum of 15.5% could vote for TOP. To make the 5% threshold we only need to convert 1 in 20 of those that are considering voting for us.

So - what is the biggest barrier to converting enough of this last 11% into a result at the ballot box? The wide promotion of published polls during the election campaign.

One of the key concerns of the uncommitted 14% of voters that are possible for TOP, is their fear of a wasted vote. It’s here where the published polls become a self-fulfilling prophecy. A poll simply reflects a point in time who people would vote for, and so for TOP, those polls pick up the committed 1.5% vote. But - and this is where the widespread misinterpretation of poll numbers actually influences the election outcome - the public interpret that as how many votes TOP will get on the day. Which of course is wrong - it’s how many are committed if the election were held today.

By being interpreted as how many votes TOP will get on election day, this number discourages those that believe TOP won’t make 5%. Of course we have no idea how many of the uncommitted this is, but it is absolutely a negative influence.

Widely published and promoted polls rapidly become a self-fulfilling prophecy. They are particularly damaging to parties trying to break in, that have to overcome the 5% barrier in order to begin their build.

Furthermore, the polls are also being misused by Media companies to pre-judge the election outcome. TVNZ’s ridiculous rules are applied to cut TOP out of minor leader’s debates, youth debates and even playing mini golf with Tim Wilson on Seven Sharp.