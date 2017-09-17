Leading economist 'wants TOP in Parliament'

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 21:55

One of New Zealand’s leading economists says he wants The Opportunities Party in Parliament after the election.

Shamubeel Eaqub has posted on twitter that he doesn’t endorse any party,

"But I love your policy based approach. I hope you get past 5%. We need ideas in Parliament not just realpolitik.".

Shamubeel is a regular and respected contributor to media, government, and business sector discussions on economic and strategic matters.

He holds a BCOM with honours in Economics from Lincoln University and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Shamubeel has authored "Growing Apart: Regional Prosperity in New Zealand", and co-authored "Generation Rent", and "The New Zealand Economy: An Introduction".

TOP Party Leader and Founder Dr Gareth Morgan has welcomed the comments from such a well-regarded expert in the field of economics and policy.

"With people like Shamubeel promoting the idea of evidence based policy TOP knows it will make more than 5% on Saturday night and give New Zealand the chance to make real progress on equality, the environment and the economy", says Dr Morgan.