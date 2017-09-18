Cut pipeline proves need for Marsden Pt rail link - Peters

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 11:27

The public needs to know how the fuel pipeline from Marsden Point has been cut, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"How come signs were not put up? All we are getting from the government on this at the moment is fluff.

"This debacle is further proof a rail link has to be established to Marsden Point. We can’t rely on a pipeline and we cannot use roads because of the enormous dangers.

"International tourism and exports are now being placed at serious risk.

"The digger driver was reportedly hunting for swamp kauri at Ruakaka and the damage was done three months ago.

"Why was this digger working where it was and why was the damage not successfully rectified?

"The government was warned years ago as to the serious risk of the pipeline being cut and has done nothing to offset this risk.

"Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett tried to pass the buck by saying the pipeline was not owned by the Government but by the fuel companies and it was their responsibility to look after it.

"That might be so but it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure the fuel companies are doing their job," says Mr Peters.