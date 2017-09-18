Time running out to make voting easy

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 12:05

Voters who haven’t received their personalised EasyVote pack in the mail by now need to enrol or update their details by this Friday.

"EasyVote packs were sent to all enrolled New Zealanders last week," says Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright. "If you haven’t got yours, it means you’re probably not enrolled, so get in touch now to check your details. You need to be enrolled to be able to vote in the 2017 General Election."

The last chance to enrol is Friday 22 September. There is no enrolment on election day, Saturday 23 September.

"If you’re not enrolled, just drop into any advance voting place and you’ll be able to enrol and vote at the same time," says Ms Wright. "Remember, you can’t enrol on election day."

Information about where, when and how to vote is available at www.elections.org.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

People can enrol and vote at any advance voting place, or can get an enrolment form at www.elections.org.nz to print, sign and return.

"If you’ve got an EasyVote card, take it with you when you go to vote, as it will make voting faster and easier," says Ms Wright. "You can still vote if you don’t have an EasyVote card, but it will take a bit longer. You don’t need to take any kind of identification."