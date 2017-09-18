Cannabis reform must be high priority - TOP

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 12:24

The Opportunities Party will make cannabis reform a high priority if elected to Parliament, and calls on all other Parties to do the same.

With at least twenty deaths linked to synthetic cannabis in the past three months it is past time for the country to deal with what the Dominion Post describes as a "deadly contagion".

Our outdated cannabis laws are forcing New Zealanders to buy deadly products from dangerous people," says party Leader Dr Gareth Morgan, "Under the current regime we leave it to police to try and solve a problem that parliament has created by forcing recreational drug users underground where they fall prey to unscrupulous criminals."

TOP’s Real Deal Cannabis Reform would allow regulated production and sale of cannabis with control over price and potency. Individuals over 20 could grow two plants for personal use and the criminal underworld would lose its lethal stranglehold on the recreational drug market.

"This isn’t an issue about law and order," says Dr Morgan, "This is life and death. I challenge every party to put cannabis reform front and centre of its drug policy and stop these needless deaths caused by outdated thinking".

See the policy here - http://www.top.org.nz/top8