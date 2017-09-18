Greens back Nelson’s Rocks Road cycleway

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 14:44

Green Party co-leader James Shaw announced today his party’s commitment to funding the Rocks Road Cycleway in Nelson.

The Green Party has committed $23 million to fund the project, which involves creating a three-metre shared path on the seaward side of Rocks road, widening on-road cycle lanes, and a new cycleway from Tahunanui Beach to Annesbrook.

"This project has the potential to transform Nelson’s waterfront, by making Rocks Road a safe and inviting place for people to walk or cycle," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

"Right now people cycling along Rocks Road have only a few centimetres between them and large trucks on the road - it’s completely inadequate.

"A wide shared path will mean there’s plenty of room for people of all ages and abilities to walk and cycle this route. Wider, on-road cycle lanes will to cater for faster, more confident cyclists.

"More people walk and cycle to work in Nelson than any other city in the country, which means fewer cars and less congestion on the road. This is a smart investment that will help more people to go by bike safely.

"The Greens in government will ensure this project finally gets going after years of delays, and a single-minded focus on motorways under National and its local MP, Nick Smith.

"The cycleway, including the extension to Annesbrook, will cost between $25 million to $30 million, depending on the final design. We expect central government would contribute $23 million with any remaining share coming from the Council.

"Government funding will come from Nelson’s share of the $1 billion we’ve set aside in the Transport Budget for cycling infrastructure over the next 10 years," said Mr Shaw.