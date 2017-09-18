'Change of govt set to save dolphins and restore fisheries'

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 16:19

Labour, Green and MÄori parties, followed by The Opportunities Party (TOP) and NZ First are all in position to protect MÄui and Hector’s dolphins and transition to more sustainable and selective fishing methods, overhauling current fisheries management.

MÄui and Hector’s dolphins are the world’s smallest marine dolphin, unique to New Zealand, and have become increasingly endangered - in many places critically. The updated Voter’s Guide ‘Solutions for Dolphins and Inshore Ecosystems’ for Election 2017 helps inform New Zealander’s choices about protection of these dolphins and inshore ecosystems.

The recent changes reflect new developments and clarifications by political parties. The guide analyses each major political party’s policies regarding the protection of MÄui and Hector’s dolphins. It also considers marine mining, and an independent enquiry into the Quota Management System (QMS).

Set net and trawl fishing methods are the greatest threats to their survival. These methods kill many other endangered tÄonga species including: Common, Dusky, and Bottlenose dolphins, Orca; whales; Sea Lions, Leopard seals, Fur seals; Yellow-Eyed and Blue Penguins; Albatross, Petrels and Shearwaters; Turtles, and more.

These methods also cause hundreds of tonnes of fish to be dumped and wasted by the commercial fishing industry every year - unchecked. Christine Rose, Chair of MÄui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders, says, "According to the report, all parties except National, said they would support and / or compensate affected fishers for a transition away from destructive fishing methods. All parties except National said they would ensure the Quota Management System is independently reviewed. National are not committed to the essential steps required to protect these endangered dolphins and associated marine ecosystems, though their rating has improved slightly since the last election".

The parties were also asked for their position on protecting the important Taranaki Bight / Cook Strait area from mining and damaging fishing methods. There are at least 37 species of whales and dolphins in the area, and it is a breeding ground for New Zealand Blue whales - the largest mammals on the planet, just beginning to recover from the whaling days. This area is also a vital corridor for Hector’s and MÄui dolphins travelling between the North and South Island.

"Again the Labour, Green and MÄori parties have the strongest policies to protect this area in the future", says Mrs Rose, "This protection is needed more than ever; the recent approval of seabed mining is being appealed".

Each party policy has been reviewed as objectively and fairly as possible, based on a range of criteria detailed in the report. They were interviewed by an independent researcher and given opportunity to follow up and clarify policy. Please see the full assessment for details.