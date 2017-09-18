Greens launch independently costed policy manifesto

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 18:47

The Green Party today published its fully costed policy manifesto along with an independent analysis of its fiscal implications.

The independent fiscal analysis, by economics consultancy Infometrics using Treasury data, shows that in government the Greens will be able to deliver real action on climate change, cleaner rivers, and significant poverty reductions while running surpluses and paying down debt, as per the party’s Budget Responsibility Rules.

"This fiscal plan ties together everything we’ve promised this year and provides the substance that makes the Green Party’s promises 100 percent credible," said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"Our three priorities during this election campaign have been climate change action, ending poverty, and cleaning up our rivers, and the plan I released today lays out in detail how we will achieve those goals in government.

"In government, the Greens can be trusted to know what we want to do, how we will do it, and how we will pay for it.

"Think of this as a solid business case for where New Zealand should be heading, and an independently audited plan to get us there.

"The operating allowances and significant surpluses forecast under our plan will provide plenty of elbow room to meet new challenges as they arise.

"All political parties should submit their policy manifestos to independent economists to be costed, as the Greens and Labour have done, which is why we’ve proposed an official Policy Costings Unit that would do exactly that," said Mr Shaw.