Hobson's legacy is not Hobson's Pledge - Mana

"Hobson's Pledge is an-anti MÄori hate group with a fixation on white supremacy" said MANA leader Hone Harawira "and they have NO place in Aotearoa society"
"I’ve stood aside to see whether another MÄori leader is up to carry this fight, but clearly not" said Harawira "so I am sending a clear message to Don Brash and his crew that MANA will lead the fight against the racist practices espoused by Hobson's Pledge"
"This is not just some old white guys ranting against MÄori "gains" said Harawira "Hobson’s Pledge are actively campaigning against the status of tangata whenua, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Reo MÄori.
"Hobson’s Pledge are actively funding organisations that promote the same messages of race hatred, based on their perceived loss of money and loss of white privilege"
It has taken 177 years for MÄori to win small gains and we must never retreat" said Harawira, "and for anyone to expect us to be satisfied about being third-class citizens in their own homeland is a joke.
"William Hobson's legacy in the Far North is his many mokopuna MÄori leading campaigns for Te Reo MÄori and health. Get over yourselves Don Brash. Aotearoa has more important issues to worry about.
