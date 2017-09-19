New tourism fund receives 43 applications - Bennett

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 11:00

The first round of the new $100 million Tourism Infrastructure Fund has attracted 43 eligible applications, says Tourism Minister Paula Bennett.

"We received 39 eligible applications from 29 councils for infrastructure projects that will help communities with growing visitor numbers. The cost of the proposed projects would be $35 million overall, with councils seeking a total of $17.8 million from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund," says Mrs Bennett.

"We also had four applications from three councils for $70,000 in funding for feasibility studies with a total cost of $130,000. This shows that while demand is there, our initial $100 million investment looks about right for what is needed.

"We will work with councils to support communities with high visitor numbers but low ratepayer bases so they can really benefit from the growth New Zealand is seeing in the tourism sector. Tourism employs 188,000 people in New Zealand and we want to see that continue to grow."

Councils were invited in August to apply for co-funding to develop visitor-related public infrastructure such as carparks, freedom camping facilities and sewerage and water works.

The fund’s panel will now make their assessment and recommend a package of infrastructure projects that best aligns with the Government’s priorities for the fund.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-infrastructure-fund