Howie Tamati joins march against seabed mining on Whanganui

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 12:50

MÄori Party candidate for Te Tai HauÄuru Howie Tamati is marching today in Whanganui with Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, the community and local iwi who are supporting efforts to put a stop to sea bed mining taking place off the coast of South Taranaki after the decision from the Environmental Protection Authority to approve mining in the area.

Mr Tamati believes that protecting our environment should come before profiteering from it and is encouraging the community to join the kaupapa in protecting the coast of Te Tai HauÄuru from sea bed mining.

"Commercial interests shouldn’t take priority over cultural interests, which would not only include the interests of mana whenua but also the interests of the community, and environmental projects like the Reef Life Project."

"The work that the Reef Life Project is doing off the South Taranaki coast is fantastic and the images they’ve captured of the reef out there are stunning. The reef is a true taonga of Te Tai HauÄuru."

"This mining activity will have adverse affects on all of the sea life in the area including the reef, so we must do whatever we can to put a stop to it knowing that this beautiful taonga is under threat."

"As MÄori we pride ourselves on being kaitiaki of our moana and whenua and we understand the importance of the tide and how it provides for our whÄnau."

"Our kaitiakitanga extends beyond the tide which includes places like the reef, so we need all of our whÄnau and mana whenua from across Te Tai HauÄuru to support all efforts to stop sea bed mining taking place in South Taranaki."

"We know that other commercial interests are watching this situation with keen eyes, and are lining up for their turn to suck up our sand."

"We must put a stop to this sea bed mining before the work begins in South Taranaki, or we will face a wave of onslaught from commercial interests who will attack our coastline, take our sand and the money they will make from it and leave us a moana that has had the mauri or life-force literally sucked out of it."