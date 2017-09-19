Stadiums full of taxpayers enslaved to pay off election bribes - ACT

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 13:29

Today, at North Harbour Stadium, ACT Leader David Seymour underscored the massive cost of election bribes in this election.

"The other parties want to enslave, in total, 132 stadium-loads of workers in order to pay enough tax to fund their spending promises," says Mr Seymour.

"The average taxpayer pays $10,000 per year in tax. North Harbour Stadium has 25,000 seats. So a capacity crowd here represents $250 million of taxpayers’ money. $10,000 per year for each of the 25,000 seats.

"For every year this term, each one of these parties have promised billions in spending, with only ACT promising a savings of $800 million per year, or 3 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers’ savings!"

National promises $2.8 billion per year = 11 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

Labour promises $7.7 billion per year = 31 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

The Green Party promises $5 billion per year = 20 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

NZ First promises $9.2 billion per year = 37 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

The MÄori Party promises $4 billion per year = 16 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

TOP promises $4.6 billion per year = 18 North Harbour Stadiums worth of taxpayers

"In terms of potential coalition arrangements, an ACT-National coalition would spend the least, only due to the net savings ACT has calculated through cutting wasteful government spending.

"Meanwhile, a Labour-Green-NZ First coalition would charge taxpayers $61.7 billion in their first term, or an additional $35,787 of taxes for each household over three-years.

"New Zealanders cannot afford a coalition between the parties on the left, and with New Zealand First racking up 43 per cent of the spending with a complete lack of and failure to show any transparency, we can only imagine what new taxes and wasteful spending will creep up once the dust settles.

"While every other party wants to bribe you with your own money, only a stronger ACT will keep out the left and protect taxpayers from wasteful spending," says ACT deputy leader Beth Houlbrooke, who joined Mr Seymour at the stadium.

All figured are based on the independent Taxpayers’ Union Bribe-o-Meter. These figures were publicised in full-page ads in major national newspapers today.