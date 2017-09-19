Kiwis need a healthy health system - CTU

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 13:33

"All New Zealanders should be able to access the health care they need when they need it - this should be a fundamental basic," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"We agree with the concerns that the Labour Party have articulated today in their Health Report Card. Our health system is broken and in need of a full body cast."

"I hear from nurses, doctors and other hard working health professionals, all the time. They tell me stories of the consequences of trying to deliver the best services they can but with reduced resources. There just isn’t enough of anything to go around."

"Currently we have a problem with too many Kiwis not having their needs met. We need funding model which ensures we keep up with population growth. National is misleading Kiwis to promise tax cuts while ignoring the damage that is being done to our health system through funding that does not meet growing population, costs and needs."

"In order to ensure that our families get the health system they need we must ensure that there is enough funding. Funding from government is what ensures we have enough nurses, doctors, and other health professionals. Funding also ensures that our hospitals have the right equipment and other crucial tools to both keep people well and to make them better once they are sick."

"A health system which meets people’s needs is not just possible it’s essential," Wagstaff said.