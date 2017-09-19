National Party 'committed to growth for NZers'

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 13:42

New Zealanders have a clear choice this election between two very different economic directions for New Zealand - National’s plan to grow jobs and incomes and ensure families continue to get ahead, and Labour’s agenda that would take us backwards, Prime Minister and National Party Leader Bill English says.

"National is ambitious for New Zealand. We have a confident and comprehensive plan for a confident and growing country," Mr English says.

"Today we are setting out the choice New Zealanders have on the economy, so they can see the difference between National’s clear and ambitious plan for the future, and the vague and pessimistic ideas of our opponents."

National’s economic plan is about backing New Zealanders to succeed. National will:

- invest in skills and infrastructure, and maintain a fair industrial relations system, to give our businesses the confidence to invest another dollar, and employ another person.

- ambitiously pursue trade agreements that connect our exporters to the world. We will ensure our immigration settings mean we are attracting the right people with the right skills to drive growth.

- prudently manage the Government’s finances while still investing in world-class public services and infrastructure. And we will lower government debt, to help prepare for the next rainy day.

- continue to grow incomes by reducing income taxes and increasing support for New Zealanders. Our Family Incomes Package will benefit 1.3 million families by $1350 a year on average.

Mr English says Labour on the other hand would put a handbrake on growth.

"Labour would increase taxes, and create uncertainty for business through their tax working group which would undoubtedly lead to capital gains and land taxes. They would stop free trade agreements, heavily cut migration and radically reform industrial relations.

"Our opponents haven’t realised that you have to keep growing the economy or you can’t spend the money. Labour have spent so much this election that their own numbers show they need to run two Budgets with no new spending outside health and education - that’s despite them borrowing $11 billion more than National.

"Meanwhile they would slow down growth which would mean less government revenue and even higher debt.

"We can’t risk that. New Zealand hasn’t become one of the best-performing economies in the developed world by accident.

"Our plan for the economy is delivering for New Zealanders. 181,000 jobs have been created in the last two years, and the average annual wage is up $13,000 under National. Someone working on the minimum wage has seen their annual income go up $8,000 since 2008.

"That success is why we can invest in better public services, put more money into family budgets, build world-class infrastructure like hospitals, schools and roads and help our most vulnerable to lead better lives.

"If we stay on track we can build on that success, delivering more jobs, higher incomes, and even greater opportunities for New Zealanders.

"National is committed to ensuring all New Zealanders get ahead. That starts with a strong and growing economy. Only National has a plan to ensure that continues," Mr English says.

Voters can see their clear choice on the economy at www.national.org.nz/economy_choice.