Winston Peters extends sympathies to Jacinda

New Zealand First extends our sympathy to Labour Leader Jacinda Adern on the death of her grandmother.
"A grandparent is a huge influence on anyone’s life, and their passing is made more difficult because of the pressures at this time," says Mr Peters.
