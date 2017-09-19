China's growing control in nz must be investigated - Peters

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 16:05

Communist China’s hold on New Zealand has to be explained, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Last week we called for a full inquiry into how Jian Yang, a member of the Chinese Communist Party with strong ties to their intelligence community, could become a National List MP in our Parliament.

"Prime Minister Bill English treated this serious matter lightly saying Dr Yang was double-checking his application from 13 years ago, which was a cop-out.

"This week, leading academic Professor Anne-Marie Brady said a special commission was needed to investigate China’s impact on our democracy.

"She said Australia was looking to introduce a law against foreign interference in domestic affairs.

"Besides Australia, the US, Canada, UK, Japan and EU are also deeply worried by China’s policy of expansionism and control.

"In five years China has taken over New Zealand’s milk infant formula industry and they have the back door key to our dairy industry added value.

"Silver Fern Farms, our biggest red meat exporter, fell to a Chinese takeover, with the deal going through last year.

"All over the country, National and local government politicians have talked of Chinese interests funding infrastructure.

"China is quietly starting to dominate the lives of New Zealanders and clearly our economic direction - National must explain," says Mr Peters.