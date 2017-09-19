Journalism students work with TVNZ to produce election videos

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 16:32

Field work is an essential element in producing videos such as those made by Massey University journalism students with the help of TVNZ's online socially driven news channel called Re:

The online tool, On the Fence , an initiative of Massey’s Design + Democracy Unit, matches people’s values with the political party they are most likely to vote for. The students, Meriana Johnson, Callum Roberts and Jack McKee Cagney have made three videos based on some of the questions the web tool asks.

The three videos featured address issues concerning rental warrant of fitness, young Måori voting and whether the voting age should be lowered. Content is played straight to social media feeds, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Tasha Impey from TVNZ, who describes herself as captain of the Re project says the wide variety of platforms now available to screen digital content presented a tremendous opportunity for students.

"We really wanted to give journalists and video content creators a platform and have been happy to work with Massey students to offer that."

Programme leader of journalism at the School of Communication, Journalism and Marketing, James Hollings, says the project met the goal of giving the students "meaningful learning opportunities" to experience different forms of media.

He was hopeful the programme could repeat the exercise in future years and says "we welcome the collaboration with TVNZ."

Since its launch in July Re has already clocked up more than four million video streams with Ms Impey noting "it was edgy, it’s experimental and it’s taking off.".

To view the videos that will be posted throughout the week leading up to election day go to https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/re