Whangarei bylaws: The Birds and the bees and the traffic

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 06:32

Whangarei people did not have a lot of advice to give when, in July, Whangarei District Council announced it was revising its Parking and Traffic Bylaw and its Keeping of Animals, Poultry and Bees Bylaw.

Lacking a flood of enthusiastic feedback, Council staff set about overhauling the two bylaws that have been around since well before amalgamation in 1989. Having been added to and tweaked over the years, they were in serious need of a tidy-up.

This week the updated, refreshed and improved versions of both bylaws are presented to the public for formal input before they are adopted by Council.

WDC Strategic Planner Shireen Munday said one outcome of the review was to simplify and clarify the bylaws, including shortening the title of the Keeping of Animals, Poultry and Bees bylaw to the "Animals Bylaw".

That is not to say that amateur apiarists will get away with any poor beehaviour.

"The review resulted in a proposed limit on the number of hives that can be kept in our urban areas, as well as the removal of old references to organisations and guidelines that don't exist anymore.

"Anyone who has an interest in the rules that apply to how bees are governed as they pollinate, gather nectar and generally go about their buzziness in urban areas is welcome to peruse the bee bylaw, and let Council know What their thoughts on the proposed changes are.

"We have also plucked out the word "poultry" from the Animals Bylaw's title, although that does not mean chicken fanciers will be able to get away with any fowl play.

Revisions include some change to limits on the number of chickens that can be kept in an urban area to better reflect current section sizes and associated issues.

Anyone who is interested has until 15 October to get back to us with any comments."

Ms Munday said the bylaw is primarily focussed on allowing Council to control some aspects of animal keeping in the more densely populated parts of the District, although dog management has its own separate Dog Management Bylaw.

The Animals Bylaw continues to prohibit keeping pigs, horses, goat and cattle in our urban areas.

The bylaw has a general nuisance provision that applies to the entire district and lets Council act if any animals are causing a nuisance or danger to any person.

The Parking and Traffic Bylaw provides road and traffic management regulations.

Since it was last reviewed, several changes have been made to governing legislation.

The parking and stopping rules in the bylaw enable Council to control:

The bylaw itself does not control where we have paid or time-limited parking or how much we charge for an hour's parking - those things are controlled though the parking strategy.

The bylaw provides the framework for us to legally put those restrictions or requirements in place.

The bylaw also enables Council to control things like:

The two proposals, including drafts of the new bylaws and information on how to give us your feedback, can be found on the related Bylaws page on our website (links below).

Have a look at the consultation page on our website to find out how to give us your feedback.

Alternatively, pop in to our offices or our libraries to have a look at hardcopies of the same information.