New Zealand expresses condolences to Mexico - Brownlee

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 16:15

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost lives in the devastating earthquake in Mexico, or are still waiting for news about their loved ones.

Latest reports are suggesting at least 140 people have lost their lives in today’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

"This is the deadliest earthquake since the one which hit Mexico City exactly 32 years ago today, in 1985, which resulted in thousands of deaths," Mr Brownlee says.

"Tragically it comes only two weeks after an 8.1 magnitude quake off the Mexico coast which killed at least 90 people.

"On behalf of the New Zealand Government and the people of New Zealand, I would like to send a message of sympathy and support to President Peña Nieto and to the people of Mexico.

"New Zealand understands only too well the devastation that is caused by earthquakes.

"Our thoughts are with the injured, the loved ones of those affected, and the emergency services staff at the forefront of the response.

"While Mexican authorities have not requested international assistance, New Zealand stands ready to support any international effort if required.

"At this stage, there are no reports of any New Zealand citizens being injured in the earthquake, however the New Zealand Embassy in Mexico City will continue to monitor the situation closely," Mr Brownlee says.