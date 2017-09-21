Court case catches National in cover-up mode - Peters

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 10:44

New Zealand First says National has been blindsided by ex-Fuji Xerox NZ executives being taken to Court in a massive fraud involving public contracts.

"With papers filed in the High Court against former Fuji Xerox hot shots, New Zealand First was right all along about how bad this is," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"We wrote to Ministers’ a year ago because that was how seriously we treated it. What they then did, or rather, didn’t do, shows how deceitful the National Party has become. We seem to be sliding towards the third world and fast.

"Ministers Steven Joyce and Simon Bridges have seemingly tried to cover this mess up until after the election. Justice has thankfully intervened because before that, they didn’t want to know about how schools and others were being ripped off.

"Neither are fit to hold office. Neither can explain why they didn’t act in that taxpayers’ interest and take action instead of entering contracts in excess of $50 million with FujiXerox NZ.

"It also leaves a big cloud hanging over the SFO because it missed gargantuan fraud - despite FujiXerox NZ behaving like it was a Kiwi version of Enron.

"The SFO have now reopened the file that they closed before Christmas. We can add the Audit Office to this list.

"As FujiXerox NZ is one of thousands of contracts we need an Inquiry into public procurement. This has truly exposed the dark underbelly of National’s growing "chumocracy," says Mr Peters.