Last chance to enrol to vote

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 12:53

Voters who aren’t already enrolled need to hurry and enrol by the end of tomorrow, Friday 22 September, to be able to vote in the 2017 General Election.

"Election day is almost here and this is your last chance to enrol," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer. "It’s not too late, but you need to do it right now. You can’t enrol on election day, Saturday 23 September, so make sure you’re enrolled by tomorrow."

Enrolment levels across the country have improved, with 3,229,421 eligible voters now on the roll but there are still 340,409 eligible voters who are not enrolled to vote.

"If you haven’t enrolled yet, you can’t leave it any longer. You must get an enrolment form, fill it in and get it back to us by the end of Friday 22 September," says Ms Wright.

"You can enrol and vote at the same time at any advance voting place, or you can pick up an enrolment form at a PostShop. It only takes a few minutes," says Ms Wright.

You can also download and return enrolment forms online at www.elections.org.nz.

"We want all New Zealanders to have their say," says Ms Wright. "Your vote matters, but it will only count if you are enrolled. Enrol today."

More information about enrolling and voting, including a list of advance voting place locations, is available from www.elections.org.nz.