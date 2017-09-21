If there's a child in your life, vote for them today - NZEI

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 14:12

Teachers and educators are calling on all whÄnau, including parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, and grandparents, to use their power today to vote for a fair, well-resourced education system that sets our children up for life.

"This election is an amazing opportunity for New Zealanders to vote for the children who they know and love, by voting for the education they deserve," says NZEI Te Riu Roa president Lynda Stuart.

"By using your vote for education, those with a stake in children's lives could help fix public and early childhood education, so every child can fly.

"Children go to school to learn the skills and abilities they’ll need to grow up in the 21st century. But they can’t learn these skills if there aren't enough teachers, or schools are denied the funding to provide the support kids need.

"This election is a chance to fix the chronic under-funding of schools and early childhood that’s seeing increasing numbers of our most vulnerable children missing out on the education that could free their dreams.

"And it’s an opportunity to get rid of policies, like National Standards, that have completely failed to lift achievement, while limiting children’s opportunities to learn the critical skills they’re really going to really need.

"Family members can make all the difference this election. You've got the power to restore public education and set children up for life with a quality early childhood and public school education.

"A vote for a fair, equitable and well-funded education system is a vote for the future of kiwi kids," Mrs Stuart said.