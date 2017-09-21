Migrant flood continues even though country can't cope - Peters

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 15:16

Housing, health services, and infrastructure will continue at bursting point with annual net migration in the August 2017 year reaching 73,500, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The government deludes the public these migrants are skilled - it’s a myth, most of them are unskilled and drawn to this country in many cases by the generosity of our social services.

"Few countries in the world are as generous, or soft, as we are.

"Where are the new hospitals, the extra doctors and nurses, the new schools and general infrastructure to cope with all these people?

"New Zealanders find it harder to get a job with the influx from overseas.

"The fact is every year we are creating a city the size of Rotorua and the country cannot handle it.

"Even the Prime Minister admits they can’t keep up with population growth," says Mr Peters.