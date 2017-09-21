Housing report earns Nats the red card - Twyford

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 15:52

National’s failure to acknowledge and fix the housing crisis will be their legacy. Labour will tackle the housing crisis head-on, says Labour Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"Their report card shows National has let Kiwis down when it comes to ensuring there are enough houses, supporting homeownership, and making sure all our families have a healthy home to live in.

"We can’t afford three more years of drift. We need to fix this now, and that can only happen with a Labour Government.

"National could have run an election campaign based on positive solutions to the housing crisis. Instead, they have put all their energy into lying about Labour. It shows they have no serious answers to offer to the problems facing our country.

"Labour’s going to hit the ground running on housing. We’re going to ban overseas speculators and pass a law within our first hundred days requiring all rentals to be healthy. We’ll end the state house sell-off and kick start our programme of building affordable starter homes for first homebuyers.

"A home is a right. Everyone can have a decent place to live. If we choose it. That is our choice this election. Let’s do this," says Phil Twyford..