Greens welcome cage-free commitment from Foodstuffs

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 16:03

The Green Party welcomes today’s announcement from Foodstuffs that they will switch to completely cage-free eggs by 2027 in their supermarkets nationwide, and is calling on all supermarkets, to follow suit.

"To have one of New Zealand’s biggest grocery distributors commit to going cage-free is fantastic," said Green Party animal welfare spokesperson Mojo Mathers.

"This is a strong message that time’s up for cruel cages and colony production.

"Foodstuffs’ leadership will further increase the financial stability for New Zealand’s free-range egg farmers . It also sends a clear message to egg producers not to waste money investing in caged egg systems, such as that proposed by Mainland poultry in the Waikato.

"Kiwis support free range and they want to know that free range claims stack up, which is why the Green Party is promising to fix labelling rules so labels can be trusted.

"Business and communities have stepped up for a cruelty-free Aotearoa and the Green Party is committed to providing leadership in Government," said Ms Mathers.