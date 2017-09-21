Final campaign meeting for Gareth Morgan and TOP

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 16:17

The Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan will hold his final campaign rally at Victoria University at 6pm this evening.

Tomorrow Dr Morgan will cast an early vote and spend time with his campaign team and family before attending TOP’s election night party on Saturday.

The following may be attributed to Dr Morgan.

"We have achieved a hell of a lot since launching The Opportunities Party just ten months ago, and with election day looming, we know we have convinced tens of thousands of New Zealanders that non-tribal evidence based policies will provide solutions to the country’s problems.

We have, for the most part, managed to stay above the petty politics of the old establishment parties, and we know our supporters appreciate our no-nonsense approach to the election campaign.

We have always believed that given the real facts about our social inequality, housing crisis, environmental degradation and horrifying mental health situation new Zealanders would be open to rational and fully researched solutions.

This campaign has been about presenting those solutions to an ever-growing number of people who want real, fundamental change to the policies that are turning our country into a land of haves and have nots.

Fair tax reform, the UBI, means testing of the top half of super, clear water policies, polluter pays, and real deal cannabis reform all have resonated with New Zealanders who care about the country’s future.

It is also clear that we need to reform and reset our democratic institutions to protect the neutrality of the public service and enshrine the treaty of Waitangi in our political processes.

Most important of all is the need for generational fairness. Baby boomers need to let go of the levers of power, and recognise that they have left millennials and generation rent a country in far worse shape than they were privileged to live in.

We must create more opportunity for those yet to come, not less.

So, it has been a wild ride as TOP’s first election campaign draws to a close, and we have learnt a lot from meeting and talking with people all over the country.

In or out of Parliament, TOP is here to stay and to become a new force in politics free of the tribal bias of old parties and imbued with a sense of fairness and hope for the future.

What happens tomorrow is in the hands of voters.

All we have ever, and can ever ask of them is that they CARE, THINK, and VOTE.