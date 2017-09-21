Labour pledges full rebuild for Wainuiomata High

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 20:09

Labour will deliver a better future for education in Hutt South with the allocation of up to $20 million for a full rebuild of Wainuiomata High School, says Leader of the Opposition Leader Jacinda Ardern.

"Wainuiomata High School is redeveloping its curriculum to better serve the needs of its students and the rapidly changing future of work. Labour’s investment will help the school create a 21st century learning environment and community hub.

"The Government had previously announced it would spend $12 million on school repairs and upgrades but I agree with our Hutt South candidate Ginny Andersen that this is little more than a facelift and anything less than a total rebuild would not be enough.

"Performance and art run deep in the Wainuiomata community but the school is unable to offer a fully provisioned environment to help students unlock their talents and reach their potential. The current arts block is still in the same condition it was back in 1972.

"Our schools infrastructure has been left to deteriorate for too long. School by school, student by student, Labour will improve the opportunities for New Zealand children to learn and to fully participate in our rapidly changing future.

"A Labour Government will put the emphasis back on public education and give our communities the resources they deserve," says Jacinda Ardern.