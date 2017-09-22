Results from the Muffin Break Unofficial Bean Poll

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 09:41

Who do you think will win the election?

It’s election time and the results are in for Muffin Break’s Unofficial Bean Poll!

Since 2002 the Bean Poll has had a fantastic track record of accurately predicting the winner of each election.

So with one day to go, who will be New Zealand’s next winning party?

Key findings:

- South Island clearly favoured Labour with 46.2% versus National on 42.3%

- North Island clearly favoured National with 45.5% versus Labour on 40.8%

- Greens and NZ First both stand at 5.5% nationwide

- National narrowly came out on top in the national vote with 44.2%, 1.2% more than Labour

Every bean counts - with Bill English and Christchurch Labour MP, Megan Woods also taking part in the Bean Poll fun.

