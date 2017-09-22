Video of mum bereaved by suicide asking people to vote goes viral

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 11:04

A "raw" facebook video of a Hastings mum who lost her fifteen-year-old daughter to suicide after being refused mental health care, has gone viral, says YesWeCare.nz.

Hana Ready lost her daughter Ariana two days after her fifteenth birthday just over a month ago.

The video, https://www.facebook.com/yeswecare.nz/videos/486969968349676/ has 96,000 views and more than 1,300 shares.

Other families who have lost loved ones, including a mother who lost a 12-year-old, have commented on the video which they describe as "raw" and "brave".

Mrs Ready says tomorrow is a chance for New Zealanders to act on our country’s youth suicide rate, which is the highest in the developed world.

"I begged mental health services to help us, but they made us come home," she says. "They told me that my daughter wasn’t serious enough, even though she tried to take her life."

Four weeks later her daughter was dead, she says.

"So when you vote, make sure that your vote counts," she says. "And when you go to the polls to take your vote, remember my story: It’s real," she says.

Ready says National’s refusal to hold an inquiry into New Zealand’s mental health crisis is "insulting".

Earlier this month YesWeCare.nz and the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust took 606 shoes across the country.

Each pair represents a New Zealander lost to suicide in the last year.

Ready’s daughters shoes were added to the collection when the roadshow visited Hastings earlier this month.

YesWeCare.nz’s coordinator Simon Oosterman says three mums bereaved by suicide wrote a letter to all parties in August asking them to support six political demands.

"Bereaved families had the courage to share their stories across the country but National and Act didn’t even have the courage to respond to their letter asking for change," he says. "We wanted every party on board but it’s clear which parties have the courage to make the changes necessary to reverse our appalling suicide rates."

Internet Party, Green, Labour, Maori Party, New Zealand First and Opportunities Party support bereaved families demands, he says.

Bereaved families want parties to:

- Hold a mental health inquiry

- Restore $2.3b in health funding

- Set a suicide reduction target

- Increase primary health, GP funding

- Commit to safe staffing

- Make every home healthy