Update on Marsden Point pipeline disruption

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 14:00

Fuel allocations to airlines at Auckland Airport have been increased and flight schedules are returning to normal, as the fuel pipeline repair is on track to be completed well before school holidays begin, says Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins.

"Auckland Airport is returning to business as usual, with the expected number of cancellations today dropping to seven - almost two thirds fewer than the number of cancelations yesterday and down from 37 cancellations on Wednesday. We are confident there will be no disruption to travel plans for the upcoming school holidays.

"Airlines have been effectively managing fuel consumption, and allocations have been relaxed from 30 per cent to a 50 per cent allocation.

"The easing of rationing shows the industry’s confidence in the progress of the repair, as Refining NZ reports the welding of the new section of pipeline has been completed and has passed its first testing.

"To further increase supply, fuel companies expect to discharge jet fuel and diesel into Wynyard Wharf over the weekend which should be available to transport to the airport, mid next week, subject to quality tests.

"NZTA has plans in place to safely manage traffic in Wynyard and around the airport, however motorists travelling to the airport are advised to allow additional travel time.

Trucks are successfully moving jet fuel from Marsden Point to Auckland Airport. Two trucks have made deliveries this morning so far.

"Retail fuel supply in Auckland remains secure, though a small number of service stations in Auckland may be temporarily out of stock of 95 Octane today, as tankers prioritise delivery of 91 and diesel.

"Government and industry will continue cooperative efforts to ensure Auckland keeps moving, and disruption is minimised.