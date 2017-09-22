NZ First 'admits ACT foiled its Kiwisaver theft plans'

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 14:32

NZ First candidate Richard Prosser has admitted today that he and Winston Peters planned to privatise the assets of New Zealander’s Kiwisaver schemes, until their scheme was called out by ACT leader David Seymour.

"Winston Peters can’t be trusted in government," Mr Seymour said. "He only abandoned his North Korean nationalisation plans when ACT challenged him in public. What else is he planning?"

"Neither of the major parties can be trusted to hold Mr Peters to account. Only ACT can curb his megalomaniac plans to use New Zealanders’ private savings as a government piggy bank."

Mr Peters had denied he would force Kiwisaver funds and mum and dad investors to sell their shares in private and mixed ownership power companies to the government at a below-market price, despite Mr Prosser announcing the policy that was also on NZ First’s website.

Mr Prosser emailed the Newsroom site today and said "my statement concerning the re-nationalisation of power company shares was not wrong".

Mr Prosser said it was always the plan. He admitted that either "the Member for Northland had simply changed his mind and not bothered to tell anyone else. Or perhaps he had forgotten our established and agreed position. Or perhaps he simply forgot that he’d changed his mind."