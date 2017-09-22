TOP thank the media for election campaign coverage

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 16:24

The Opportunities Party would like to thank all media for their largely accurate and unbiased coverage of the party in the 2017 election campaign.

We know you’ve all been working bloody hard and doing what is a valuable job in a functional democracy.

We’ve had a few issues with some of you, but robust interaction keeps us all honest.

There will be much navel gazing and analysis following Saturday night’s result, but we would like you to peruse the following links and ask yourselves if you have really adapted to covering politics in the year 2017.

- http://elections-zavy.co/

- https://mosh.co.nz/the-poll-to-end-all-polls-nz-election-results-according-to-facebook-ptat/