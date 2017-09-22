NZME to deliver unprecedented digital election coverage - Currie

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 16:30

NZME continues to raise the standard of news and current affairs in New Zealand with its planned 2017 Election Night Live coverage. Embarking on what’s been described as "the most ambitious and large-scale digital-only live election broadcast" in New Zealand history.

Across NZME’s digital properties that reach 3.3 million people[1], the company will provide five hours of uninterrupted, break-free election coverage from 7pm on Saturday. It will stream live on nzherald.co.nz on Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

"This is an unprecedented commitment to provide New Zealanders information and analysis as it comes to hand," says NZME’s Managing Editor, Shayne Currie.

"NZME has two of the most recognised and trusted brands in the country in The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Our line-up of experts is world-class with news and current affairs reporters Heather du Plessis-Allan and Tristram Clayton, along with seasoned co-panellists Fran O’Sullivan, Vernon Tava and Jennifer Curtin, with commentary from political editor Barry Soper. There has never been anything comparable to the scale of what NZME is going to deliver digitally to New Zealanders on Saturday night."

NZME’s coverage will also involve live crossovers from reporters based at all the key electorates for each political party throughout the country.

"We’ll deliver the results in depth, as they happen. Every vote, every electorate, every polling booth."

NZME’s Head of Video, Cameron Death says that while the digital election coverage will be unprecedented in New Zealand, NZME’s state-of-the-art headquarters in central Auckland was designed specifically for this sort of reporting.

"This is the future - people don’t want to be glued to a television, they want to be able to continue their lives but be able to tune in via their preferred digital device to watch and listen to coverage of such a significant event in New Zealand’s history.

"The NZME newsroom, where the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB operate from, is purpose-built, to allow for multiple reporters to interact with Kiwi personalities, business leaders and politicians, who will gather at NZME Central to watch the results come in, as well as incorporating panel discussions, in-depth interviews, analysis and live crosses."

Tune in for NZME’s Election Night Live coverage from 7pm on Saturday 23rd September at: nzherald.co.nz OR Newstalk ZB OR iHeartRadio

NZME Election Night Live Promo Video:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3wl0mYo-LVmdWJIY014eHMzOWs