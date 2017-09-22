On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 17:58

This weekend on The Nation...

You've voted, now we'll digest the numbers, talk to the main players, and ask where to now for coalition talks to form a government.

Lisa Owen and Newshub's political editor Patrick Gower break down the results with National's Campaign Manager Steven Joyce and Labour's Phil Twyford. We're also joined by New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, Greens' leader James Shaw, Act leader David Seymour and Maori Party co-leaders Marama Fox and Te Ururoa Flavell.

To discuss all the twists and turns of election night we're joined by our panel: PR consultant Trish Sherson, Victoria University political scientist Jon Johansson, Matthew Hooton from Exceltium Communications and unionist Morgan Godfery.

At a special time this weekend of 10am Sunday.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.