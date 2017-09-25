New Zealand's 51st Parliament - by the numbers

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 09:45

New Zealand’s 52nd Parliament must open by 23 November. It will be formally opened with two ceremonies - the Commission Opening of Parliament, followed by the State Opening of Parliament the next day.

The numbers say it all - the 51st Parliament has been a busy one.

- The 51st Parliament sat for a total of 251 sitting days (compared to 227 in the 50th Parliament)

- That equates to 1,540 hours and 40 minutes (compared to 1,409 hours and 42 minutes in the 50th Parliament)

- A total of 2,988 oral questions were answered (compared to 2,776 in the 50th Parliament)

- A total of 150 petitions were presented (compared to 127 in the 50th Parliament)

